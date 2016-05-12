Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Said on Wednesday Jostein Sørvoll, Chairman of company's Board, had sold 700,000 shares in Protector Forsikring ASA at 76.00 Norwegian crowns per share
* Sørvoll sold shares through his company Alsøy Invest AS
* Following transaction Alsøy Invest AS holds 1,002,751 shares in Protector Forsikring
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition