* Said on Wednesday Jostein Sørvoll, Chairman of company's Board, had sold 700,000 shares in Protector Forsikring ASA at 76.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Sørvoll sold shares through his company Alsøy Invest AS

* Following transaction Alsøy Invest AS holds 1,002,751 shares in Protector Forsikring

