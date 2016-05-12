May 12 Produkty Klasztorne SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Bioalt sp. z o.o. concerning negotiations for acquisition of up to 100 pct stake in Bioalt

* The parties decided that they are interested in carrying out the investment project that involves capital increase of Produkty Klasztorne to shareholders of Bioalt for 100 pct stake in Bioalt

* Moreover, the investment project involves share consolidation at the ratio of 1 to 10 that results in change of shares nominal value to 1 zloty per share

* Under investment project the parties plan merge Bioalt into Produkty Klasztorne and change name of Produkty Klasztorne and its business to the one currently conducted by Bioalt

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)