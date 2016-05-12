BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Corem Property Group AB :
* Said on Wednesday is to issue a non-secured bond loan of 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.87 million) with maturity of 3.5 years on the Swedish market
* Loan would be issued on May 18, 2016
* The bond loan has floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 475 basis points and final maturity on Nov. 10, 2019
* Bond loan is issued within frame of 750 million crowns
* The proceeds will be used to refinance company's outstanding bond of 300 million which expires on May 30, 2016
($1 = 8.1360 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
