May 12 British oil and gas company BP Plc says:

* Production ramp up from the Nidoco North 1X exploration well and the Nidoco North West 4 development well in the Nooros field in Egypt.

* Discovered in July 2015, the field is now producing around 305 million standard cubic feet of gas, 3,000 barrels of condensates and 1,500 barrels of NGL per day from four wells.

* BP holds a 25 percent stake in the concession of Abu Madi West, and Eni, through its subsidiary IEOC, holds 75 percent.

