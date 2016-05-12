BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Vecima Networks Inc
* Vecima reports Q3 fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue C$31.8 million versus C$23.2 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Qtrly earnings per Vecima Networks Inc
* Sees Fiscal 2016 sales in higher-end of range of $100.0 million to $108.0 million
* Sees Fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $32.0 million and $37.0 million
* For Fiscal 2016, now expects both sales and adjusted ebitda, to be in top end of previously guided ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: