BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 (Reuters) -
* Innova Gaming Group announces Q1 financial results
* Revenue in Q1-2016 of $5.4 million , compared to $4.6 million in Q1-2015
* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.02
* Qtrly earnings per share was $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $5.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: