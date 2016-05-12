UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
** B&Q should be fearful of Bunnings, the hugely successful Australian hardware retailer which recently bought troubled UK chain Homebase, says Smith & Williamson fund manager Mark Swain, who started shorting B&Q's owner Kingfisher two days ago
** B&Q struggled in past years (poorly run, weak product sourcing/buying, per Swain); PM confident Kingfisher CEO Véronique Laury (joined Dec 2014) will fix B&Q, but Bunnings' shake-up of Homebase will make Kingfisher's recovery harder
** Since buying Homebase-owner Home Retail Group for £340 mln in January, Bunnings (owned by Wesfarmers), by far and away Australia's market leader, has got rid of Homebase's entire management team and committed huge investment (£500 mln)
** Kingfisher - which has gained in the UK from weaker rivals, with Homebase in the past having been a poor competitor too - has seen its share price rally (c16% since late January low) in anticipation of Laury's B&Q efficiency 'easy wins'
** But Bunnings will make things harder; Morgan Stanley retail analyst Thomas Kierath rates them as, possibly, Australia's best retailer (15 years' uninterrupted sales and profit growth); MS repeated "underweight" Kingfisher last week (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.