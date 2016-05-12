** B&Q should be fearful of Bunnings, the hugely successful Australian hardware retailer which recently bought troubled UK chain Homebase, says Smith & Williamson fund manager Mark Swain, who started shorting B&Q's owner Kingfisher two days ago

** B&Q struggled in past years (poorly run, weak product sourcing/buying, per Swain); PM confident Kingfisher CEO Véronique Laury (joined Dec 2014) will fix B&Q, but Bunnings' shake-up of Homebase will make Kingfisher's recovery harder

** Since buying Homebase-owner Home Retail Group for £340 mln in January, Bunnings (owned by Wesfarmers), by far and away Australia's market leader, has got rid of Homebase's entire management team and committed huge investment (£500 mln)

** Kingfisher - which has gained in the UK from weaker rivals, with Homebase in the past having been a poor competitor too - has seen its share price rally (c16% since late January low) in anticipation of Laury's B&Q efficiency 'easy wins'

** But Bunnings will make things harder; Morgan Stanley retail analyst Thomas Kierath rates them as, possibly, Australia's best retailer (15 years' uninterrupted sales and profit growth); MS repeated "underweight" Kingfisher last week