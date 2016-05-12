May 12 Consensus Asset Management AB :

* Says in the period April 14 - 29, about 95 pct of convertibles KV2A 2014/2019 and KV3B 2014/2019 has been early converted into shares

* Conversion generated proceeds of about 9.9 million Swedish crowns ($1.21 million)

($1 = 8.1501 Swedish crowns)