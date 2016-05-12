May 12 Symantec Corp

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $3.15

* Sees FY 2017 diluted EPS $0.69 - $0.73

* Q4 revenue $873 million versus i/b/e/s view $878.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $400 million efficiency program underway to accelerate next phase of margin expansion

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly Non-GAAP revenue $873 million versus $929 million last year

* Will return remaining $1.3 billion in capital by end of current fiscal year

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS $1.06 - $1.10

* Entered into a $2 billion credit facility, including a $1 billion refinancing of our revolver and a new $1 billion prepayable term loan

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 - $0.26

* Quarterly cash dividend of 7.5 cents per common share to be paid on june 22, 2016

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue $3,490 million - $3,580 million

* has returned $4.2 billion of previously announced $5.5 billion capital return program related to Veritas sale

* has returned $4.2 billion of previously announced $5.5 billion capital return program related to Veritas sale

* will return remaining $1.3 billion by end of current fiscal year