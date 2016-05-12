May 12 Serinus Energy Inc :

* Qtrly reported FFO per share $0.03

* Serinus Q1 2016 financial and operating results

* Serinus energy inc says production for Q1 2016 averaged 2,213 boe/d, down 44% and 50% versus. Q4 2015 and Q1 2015 respectively

* Qtrly loss per share $0.45

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)