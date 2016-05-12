US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 12 Genesis Land Development Corp :
* Qtrly total revenues $32.4 million versus $15.8 million
* Genesis reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 net earnings per share $0.05
* Says reviewing and restructuring its business to deal with continuing challenging economic environment
* New homes orders were 28 during Q1 2016 compared to 19 in Q1 2015
* Q1 2016 closing order book of 49 firm home sales contracts compared to 124 at close of Q1 2015
