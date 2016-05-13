BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility
* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility
May 13 Melhus Sparebank :
* Q1 net interest income 29.1 million Norwegian crowns ($3.6 million) versus 30.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 0.7 million crowns versus 1.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 22.7 million crowns versus 14.9 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.1327 Norwegian crowns)
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.