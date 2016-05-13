May 13 Unipol Gruppo Finanziaro SpA :

* Total net profit for 2016-2018 in range of 1.5-1.7 billion euros

* Total dividends for 2016-2018 of 400 million euros

* Group solvency II ratio for 2016-2018 of 120-160 percent

* Q1 net profit of 151 million euros