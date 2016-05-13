May 13 Blue Vision A/S :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 net loss from continuing operations of 371,000 Danish crowns ($56,724) versus loss of 359,000 crowns year ago

* Equity as of March 31 was 99.2 million crowns versus 102.7 million crowns as of Sept. 30, 2014

($1 = 6.5404 Danish crowns)