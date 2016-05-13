BRIEF-GoPro Q4 revenue $540.6 mln vs. $436.6 mln
* GoPro Inc-Qtrly GAAP gross margin 39.2% versus 29.4 percent
May 13Fullsix SpA :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue of 7.6 million euros ($8.63 million), up 35.3 pct year on year
* Q1 net profit of 25,000, up from 5,000 euros year ago
* CSC delivers revenue growth, year-over-year and sequential commercial margin expansion and record adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2017
* Mad Catz reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results