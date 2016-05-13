BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports Q4 EPS $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Announced on Thursday Q1 net loss of 19.8 million euros ($22.5 million), versus profit of 9.8 million euros a year ago, undermined by the costs with the operational reorganisation programme of 9.2 million euros
* Q1 net interest income 60.6 million euros versus 62.6 million euros year ago
* CET 1 ratio at end of March at 10.4 percent versus 8.57 pct at end of March 2015
* Validus reports 2016 full year net income available to Validus common shareholders of $359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share and a 9.7% return on average equity for the 2016 year
* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08