May 13 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Announced on Thursday Q1 net loss of 19.8 million euros ($22.5 million), versus profit of 9.8 million euros a year ago, undermined by the costs with the operational reorganisation programme of 9.2 million euros

* Q1 net interest income 60.6 million euros versus 62.6 million euros year ago

* CET 1 ratio at end of March at 10.4 percent versus 8.57 pct at end of March 2015

