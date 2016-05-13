Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Pilab SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 304,185 zlotys ($78,481) versus 76,412 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 1.2 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.4 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8759 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)