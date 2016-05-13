May 13 Fast Finance SA :

* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 6.7 million zlotys ($1.7 million) versus 6.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net profit was flat at 2.1 million zlotys year on year

