UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* FY 2015 EBIT of 129.0 million euros ($146.39 million), higher than that of prior year (2014|15: 121.7 million euros).
* FY group revenue of 2,477.6 million euros remained comparable with prior period (2014|15: 2,493.5 million euros)
* Will propose a dividend payment of 4.00 euros per share (2014|15: 3.60 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources