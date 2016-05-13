BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor Qtrly diluted loss $0.22 per share
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says inventory at end of q4 was $287.8 million, up 16.2 pct from Q3 of 2016
May 13 Everysport Media Group AB :
* Says becomes strategic partner when LeoVegas launches its brand new sports book, niche product for betting on sports Source text: bit.ly/1TexHcn
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dynex provides guidance on adverse performance in the fourth quarter