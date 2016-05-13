May 13 Follicum AB :

* Rights issue was subscribed to about 32.9 million Swedish crowns ($3.98 million), representing a subscription rate of about 110 pct

* Through rights issue, company receives proceeds of about 30 million crowns before issue costs

($1 = 8.2596 Swedish crowns)