May 13 Grupo Kuo SAB de CV

* Said on Thursday it has resolved to merge finance and administration direction with direction of planning and control to create a new finance and planning direction

* New direction will be led by Jorge Padilla Ezeta in the position of chief financial officer

* Change is effective as of June 1

