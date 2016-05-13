May 13 Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV
:
* Said on Thursday signed a lease agreement with automotive
manufacturer Bilstein, a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp,
to develop a built-to-suit building in San Miquel de Allende,
Guanajuato, Mexico
* The development for Bilstein will involve a total
investment from Vesta of around $6.9 million
* The term of the lease will be more than 10 years and the
rental payments will start in Dec.
* Monthly rent is expected to be $62,246
* Says acquired 19.6 hectares of land in Guanajuato for $7.1
million and plans to develop 88,000 square metes in several
buildings
Source text: bit.ly/1s6cBns
