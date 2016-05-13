BRIEF-Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
May 13 (Reuters) -
* Air liquide says companies anticipate closing acquisition on 23 May 2016
* U.S. Federal trade commission clears Air Liquide's acquisition of Airgas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.