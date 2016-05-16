BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
May 16 X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA :
* Reports Q1 operating revenue at 82.8 million zlotys ($21.4 million) versus 95.5 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 31.9 million zlotys versus 49.8 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8746 zlotys)
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
* In January total trading volumes up 4.0 pct year-on-year to 63.3 trillion roubles ($1.07 trillion)
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds CEO comments on strategy, investor comment)