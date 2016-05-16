May 16 Starbreeze AB :

* Said on Sunday it signed letter of intent with Acer to form joint venture for the StarVR Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display

* Companies aim to cooperate on design, manufacturing, promotion, marketing and sales of StarVR HMD to the professional- and location-based entertainment market

