* Said on Sunday had signed a 5-year Partnering Agreement for operation of the Lauritz.com auction house in Hamburg as from July 1

* Said employees assigned to branch in Hamburg will continue under new partner

* Said overall, deal would have positive effect on EBITDA in 2016 of about 2.5 million Danish crowns ($380,000)

* Said maintains expectations for 2016 of expected growth in EBITDA of 20-40 percent compared to 2015

