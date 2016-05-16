BRIEF-Moscow Exchange January total trading volumes up 4.0% to RUB 63.3 trln
* In January total trading volumes up 4.0 pct year-on-year to 63.3 trillion roubles ($1.07 trillion)
May 16 Institut Regional de Developpement de la Region Nord Pas de Calais :
* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue of 2.8 million euros ($3.2 million) versus 3.6 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In January total trading volumes up 4.0 pct year-on-year to 63.3 trillion roubles ($1.07 trillion)
* Shares fall more than 5 percent (Adds CEO comments on strategy, investor comment)
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary