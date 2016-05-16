May 16 Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi :

* Said on Friday that January - April sales of 1.03 billion lira ($347.05 million)(excluding VAT) with 1,586 units (including presales)

* April sales of 317.6 million lira (excluding VAT) with 411 units (including presales)

