May 16 Makolab SA :

* Announced on Friday that it will propose to its annual shareholders meeting to distribute a full year dividend of 0.20 zloty per share (total of 1.4 million zlotys) ($361,318.30)

* The co has distributed an interim dividend of 0.07 zloty per share on Dec. 29, 2015, therefore the payment now will be of 0.13 zloty per share

($1 = 3.8747 zlotys)