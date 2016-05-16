BRIEF-Myokardia says first subjects dosed in cardiomyopathy drug study
* First subjects dosed in phase 1 study of dilated cardiomyopathy candidate myk-491
May 16 AAP Implantate AG :
* Said on Saturday Q1 sales 5.1 million euros ($5.77 million) (Q1/2015: 7.1 million euros)
* For Q1 posted an EBITDA of -1.9 million euros (Q1/2015: 0.2 million euros)
* Confirms its forecast for 2016: anticipates for the EDITDA of the Group (continued and discontinued operation) incl. deconsolidation gain a value of between 14.1 million and 15.7 million euros
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc reported better-than-expected U.S. quarterly sales for its key cancer drug, Keytruda, and forecast largely in-line 2017 results, which some analysts said allayed concerns over the impact of a strong dollar and royalty payments.