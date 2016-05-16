May 16 AAP Implantate AG :

* Said on Saturday Q1 sales 5.1 million euros ($5.77 million) (Q1/2015: 7.1 million euros)

* For Q1 posted an EBITDA of -1.9 million euros (Q1/2015: 0.2 million euros)

* Confirms its forecast for 2016: anticipates for the EDITDA of the Group (continued and discontinued operation) incl. deconsolidation gain a value of between 14.1 million and 15.7 million euros

