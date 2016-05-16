UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 The Farm 51 Group SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 506,499 zlotys ($130,642) versus 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 1.9 million zlotys versus a profit of 193,225 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8770 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources