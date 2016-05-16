BRIEF-Allianz says buys remaining stake in AILH for 160 mln eur
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
May 16 Centurion Finance SA :
* Reported on Saturday Q1 revenue of 182,241 zlotys ($47,172.37) versus 300,722 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 222,074 zlotys versus loss 485,407 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016
BRASILIA, Feb 2 Brazil's economy could surprise markets and grow more than 1 percent in 2017 if Congress approves a controversial pension reform but otherwise the country could face a third year of recession, a senior member of the economic team told Reuters.