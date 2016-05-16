UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Orzel SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 754,509 zlotys ($195,292) versus 762,303 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 87,440 zlotys versus a loss of 268,801 zlotys a year ago
Source text bit.ly/1TgrqL4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8635 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources