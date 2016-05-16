(Corrects headline and text after company clarifies that CEO meant to say months instead of month)

May 16 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a conference call:

* to take a decision on telecommunications masts subsidiary INWIT in the next few months (not next month)

* Telecom Italia CFO Piergiorgio Peluso adds higher cost cutting plan does not need agreement with unions as it doesn't include reduction of staff Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)