BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd:
* Temasek Holdings cuts share stake in Monsanto Co by 28.5 percent to 360,400 shares - SEC filing
* Takes stake of 669,484 shares in Fidelity National Information Services Inc - SEC filing
* Takes Sponsored ADR stake in Beigene Ltd - SEC filing
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TguNln Source text for quarted ended Dec. 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TguI11
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017