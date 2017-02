May 16 BM&F Bovespa SA Bolsa de Valores Mercadorias e Futuros :

* Announced on Friday that it approved own capital interest payment for the first quarter of 2016 fiscal year, totalling 169.7 million Brazilian reais ($48.1 million), corresponding to 0.095 real per share gross, or 0.0807 real per share net

* Payment on June 6

* Record date is May 23

* Ex-interest as of May 24

Source text: bit.ly/1TVdIzt

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.5299 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)