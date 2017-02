May 16 Corporacion Financiera de Inversiones SA :

* Said on Friday, in the first round of subscriptions to its share issue, has received offers for 12 million shares and 18.2 million soles ($5.46 million)

* Says since there are more shares available for sale, they will be offered in the second round between May 16 and May 19

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.3304 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)