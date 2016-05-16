BRIEF-Corium prices follow-on offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 6.67 million common shares priced at $3.00per share
May 16 Saniona AB :
* Says has been approved for trading on Nasdaq First North Premier
* Last day of trading on AktieTorget is May 18, 2016
* First day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier is May 19, 2016
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says announced results from its definitive pharmacokinetic (PK) study