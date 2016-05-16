May 16 Telefonica Chile SA :

* Said on Friday that the shareholders had agreed on dividend payment for fiscal year 2015 in the amount of 7.38 billion Chilean pesos ($10.7 million), 7.8 Chilean pesos per share

* The dividend to be distributed as of May 26

($1 = 690.1000 Chilean pesos)