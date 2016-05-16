May 16 Russia's TCS Group Holding Plc says:

* Its Board of Directors approved an interim gross dividend of $0.17 per share/per GDR with a total amount allocated for dividend payment of around $31 million.

* Dividend will be payable on June 6 to shareholders on the group's register as at the record date of June 3. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)