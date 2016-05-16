New York Times reports 28.1 pct fall in quarterly profit
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
May 16 (Reuters) -
* IDC says total shipment volumes of wearable devices reached 19.7 mln units in 1Q16, up 67.2 pct from 1Q15
* IDC says worldwide wearables market increases 67.2 pct in Q1 amid seasonal retrenchment Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The New York Times Co reported a 28.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating costs as the newspaper publisher ramps up its digital business.
* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company
* Backlog sales value at quarter-end increased 20% to $685 million