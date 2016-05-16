May 16 American Express Co

* April uscs card member loans net write-off rate - principal only 1.5 percent versus 1.5 percent (not 1.4 percent) in march

* 30 days past due loans as percentage of total loans in april for uscs card member loans 0.9 percent (not 1.5 percent) versus 1.0 (not 1.5 percent) in march

* April u.s. Small business card member loans net write-off rate - principal only 1.4 percent versus 1.4 percent in march Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TcWwbX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)