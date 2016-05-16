UPDATE 2-Panasonic says its avionics business being probed by U.S. authorities
* Panasonic Avionics probed by DOJ, SEC under FCPA, securities law
* Greenlight Capital Dissolves Class A Share Stake In Fifth Street Asset Management - SEC filing
* Greenlight Capital Inc Raises Share Stake In Yahoo Inc To 4.4 Million Shares From 2 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Baxter Intl Inc To 1.2 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Cuts Share Stake In Time Warner Inc By 10.2 Percent To 5.8 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Macys Inc By 4.7 Percent To 7.1 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Takes Share Stake Of 614,770 Shares In PVH Corp
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Twenty First Centy Fox Inc By 10 Percent To 4.8 Million Class A Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Dissolves Share Stake In Match Group Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Yelp Inc By 743.8 Percent To 3.2 Million Class A Shares
Feb 2 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as it paid more to win wireless customers, and it forecast a 2017 profit that was below analysts' estimates.
* Engaged Ashcroft Law Firm to investigate "potential misconduct by third-parties that could involve illegal short-selling, manipulation" of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: