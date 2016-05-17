BRIEF-Overstock to buy 604,229 shares from units of Fairfax Financial at $16.55/shr
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
May 17 Getin Noble Bank SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 net loss of 18.3 million zlotys ($4.7 million) versus profit of 128.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net interest income 323.0 million zlotys versus 271.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net fee and commission income 36.3 million versus 94.9 million zlotys year ago
* Said the result for Q1 includes the bank tax for Feb. and March in the amount of 38.0 million zlotys
* Said the operating costs of the group amounted to 224.4 million zlotys, lower by 10.5 pct compares to Q1 2015 costs due to the implemented optimization program
* The value of credit sales in Q1 was 2.0 billion zlotys, down by 19 pct compared to Q1 2015 due to the optimization of the risk-weighted assets
* Said the write-downs for impairment of financial assets in Q1 2016 amounted to 157.1 million zlotys, up by 28.7 million zlotys versus year ago
($1 = 3.8611 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RBI - limits on cash withdrawals from bank accounts and ATMs - restoration of status quo ante
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says International Bank of Azerbaijan's (IBA, BB/Negative/f) capital support needs have increased significantly as a result of substantial losses posted in the bank's end-2016 regulatory accounts. IBA's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view that the bank should continue to receive sufficient support from the Azerbaijan authorities to ensure it