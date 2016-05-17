UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
May 17 Vodafone
* Shares up 2.2 after full-year results, issues in-line guidance
* Ceo vittorio colao says focusing on improvement in uk customer service, back to full strength in h2
* Ceo colao says european commission didn't have any option but to block o2-three merger in uk
* Ceo says o2-three decision will have no ramifications on wider european consolidation
* Ceo vittorio colao says will continue with organic plan in uk, but "will watch what's going on" in market regarding m&a Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)