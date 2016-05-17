May 17 DTP SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 14.3 million zlotys ($3.7 million) versus 13.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 4.6 million zlotys versus 6.2 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.8505 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)