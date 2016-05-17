May 17 Your Image SA :

* Said on Monday that the issue of series E and series F shares did not go through due to expiry of the period for registration of changes in the company's statute under the capital increase

* As a result, the company transferred back the contribution in kind of 100 pct stake in Telma Agency Communications sp. z o. o.

* The price paid for series F shares will be accrued towards the issue price of the new shares, that the company plans to issue

* Plans to convene a general meeting of the shareholders for re-adoption of a resolution on capital increase

* Informed on series E and F shares issue in Oct. 2015

