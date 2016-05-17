May 17 EBC Solicitors SA :

* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 768,331 zlotys ($199,686) versus 400,661 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss was 1.0 million zlotys versus profit of 681,275 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8477 zlotys)