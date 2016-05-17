BRIEF-Egyptian Media Production City forecasts 2017 net profit of EGP 55.3 mln
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
May 17 Artnews SA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 6.2 million zlotys ($1.6 million) versus 2.9 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 4.4 mln zlotys versus loss of 3.2 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8501 zlotys)
* Sees 2017 net profit EGP 55.3 million, revenue EGP 411.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k9uLBq) Further company coverage: )
PARIS, Feb 4 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced mounting pressure from his own conservative camp to withdraw from the race on Saturday, as a senator from The Republicans party warned it could split if he refused to bow out.
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.